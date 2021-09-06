"The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard and a cat come face-to-face after falling down a well in Nashik "The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division pic.twitter.com/2HAAcEbwjy — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

