With monsoons beating down on most states across the country, the IMD has issued an important alert for heavy rainfall, mostly in the southern peninsula of India. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfalls lashing parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune. A very heavy spell of rain is expected to continue for the next few days in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane districts and orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane today.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai amid rainfall As per IMD, intense to very intense rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar till 10 am today. Orange alert for Mumbai & Thane today pic.twitter.com/znzyjw1hdQ — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

