In a shocking incident, people were seen risking their lives for fishing despite the overflowing of the Pakadiguddam Dam in Chandrapur district amid heavy rainfall in the region. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People risk their lives for fishing despite overflowing of Pakadiguddam Dam in Chandrapur district amid heavy downpour in the region pic.twitter.com/uC7hq4C5Wm — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

