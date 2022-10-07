After a brief gap, Thane on Friday received a heavy spell of rain. Several areas in Thane received intense rainfall. Due to incessant heavy rain, waterlogging was reported in several areas. Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued Yellow Alert for Thane for the next 5 days till October 11. Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri Subway Shut Due to Waterlogging, Vehicular Movement Slow at Peddar Road, RTI, and Vinoli After Heavy Rains Lash City.

Thane Rains:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Several parts of Thane face waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall. Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued Yellow Alert for Thane for the next 5 days (till Oct 11th) pic.twitter.com/8WErUSTOWw — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

