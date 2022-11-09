On Wednesday, while addressing the crowd in Maharashtra's in Nanded during the Bharat Jodo Yatra said, "Your projects are going to Gujarat as Airbus project went from Maharashtra because elections are there in Gujarat." Gandhi said that even the Foxconn project went to Gujarat. He further stated, "Apart from money, jobs & future of state's youth are also being snatched." Gandhi also said that they started Bharat Jodo Yatra because the media doesn't raise their issues. "In the Parliament, when we keep our issues, our mics are turned off within two minutes. Our mics are turned off when we speak about demonetisation, Chinese Army intrusion," the Congress leader said. Video: Rahul Gandhi Teaches Kid 'Right Technique' To Punch During Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Media Doesn’t Raise Our Issues

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Your projects are going to Gujarat as Airbus project went from Maharashtra because elections are there in Gujarat. Even the Foxconn project went. Apart from money, jobs & future of state's youth are also being snatched: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Nanded pic.twitter.com/1NDyEkEyNZ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

