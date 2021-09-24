Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet United States President Joe Biden at the White House for a bilateral meeting on Friday. Ahead of PM Modi's arrival at the White House, members of the Indian community have gathered outside the White House. One of the supports said, "We feel privileged to welcome him here. He's a promising leader, can take India to greater heights."

Here Is The Video and Images of The Indian Community Outside The White House:

#WATCH Members of the Indian community gathered outside the White House ahead of PM Narendra Modi arrival for a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/1uT8nJdQsX — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

