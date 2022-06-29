The Shiv Sena chief on Wednesday late night, June 29 reached Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra to submit his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Meanwhile, Thackeray announced his resignation minutes after Supreme Court gave go-ahead to floor test in the state assembly, said that he was not going away forever and will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Mumbai | Uddhav Thackeray reaches Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/VKeNiwfvjs — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray waved his hand to his supporters and Shiv Sainiks as he leave from Raj Bhavan after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor.

Uddhav Thackeray Leave From Raj Bhavan After Submitting His Resignation:

#WATCH Mumbai | Uddhav Thackeray waves his hand as leaves from Raj Bhavan after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. pic.twitter.com/IWWj6UsGJ1 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)