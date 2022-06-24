Droupadi Murmu, NDA's candidate for the Presidential election on Friday arrived at the Parliament in order to file her nomination for the Presidential Election 2022. Ahead of filing her nomination, Murmu paid tributes at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and Birsa Munda at the Parliament.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | NDA's candidate for Presidential election Droupadi Murmu arrives at Parliament for filing her nomination pic.twitter.com/t7gwk0fnwL — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

