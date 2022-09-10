Thousands of devotees poured into the premises of Basantapur Durbar Square on the occasion of Indra Jatra, one of the biggest religious festivals in Kathmandu with fervour and gaiety. Durbar Square is a UNESCO World Heritage Site where the festival dedicated to the rain god Lord Indra is celebrated with the ascension of three living deities in form of humans on three different chariots which tours round city for one week starting from Bhadra Shukla Chaturdashi of Nepali month of Bhadra.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Nepal: Thousands of devotees poured into the premises of Basantapur Durbar Square on the occasion of Indra Jatra, one of the biggest religious street festivals in Kathmandu with fervour and gaiety (09.09) pic.twitter.com/W06aqtuyGw — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

