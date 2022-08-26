The Indian Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt near the Uri sector in which 3 terrorists were killed. "Pakistani terrorists were trying to infiltrate into India from Uri sector on Aug 25. The terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received. 3 terrorists were eliminated by alert Army troops: said an army official.

