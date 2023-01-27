Watch | Passing an exam means passing life, this is not possible. Today, you have to give exams everywhere, how many places will you cheat? Never take shortcuts in life: Mantra of PM @narendramodi to students @dpradhanbjp@PMOIndia#PPC2023#ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/8Kezf2N4TY— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)