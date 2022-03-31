Marshals of Bihar Legislative Assembly carry CPI MLAs out of the House after they created a ruckus in the House over the law and order situation in the state. A total of eight such MLAs were carried out of the House. As violating the parliamentary laws and not maintaining decorum of the house the MLAs were made out of the assembly.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Patna: Marshals of Bihar Legislative Assembly carry CPI(ML) MLAs out of the House after they created a ruckus in the House over the law and order situation in the state. A total of eight such MLAs were carried out of the House. pic.twitter.com/wffbggTUIA — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

