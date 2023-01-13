On the occasion of Lohri festival, people were seen singing, dancing and celebrate Lohri in Chandigarh. Video of Lohri celebrations in Punjab's Chandigarh have gone viral on social media. In the 1-minute and 5-second video clip, men, women and small children can be seen celebrating Lohri festival as Punjabi music plays in the background. Ever year, the festival of Lohri is celebrated on January 13. The festival of Lohri denotes the end of the winter season. When is Lohri 2023? Know the Date, Origin, Significance and Celebrations of This Harvest Festival.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)