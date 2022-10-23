Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, lit ‘diyas’ in Ayodhya at the Ram Janambhoomi temple to start the 6th Deepotsav. PM Modi went to the Ram Janambhoomi temple where he offered prayers and then inspected the construction work at the temple site. As more than 17 lakh earthen diyas lit up, presenting a mesmerising view on the banks of the Saryu river at Ayodhya.

WATCH | PM @narendramodi commences Deepotsav by lighting a Diya @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/RWbIrzasZr — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)