During a virtual interaction with US President Jie Biden, PM Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to Presidents of Ukraine and Russia over the phone several times. PM Modi said that he has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end war and come to terms for peace. Further, PM Modi also suggested Pres Putin to have direct talks with Ukrainian Pres. "Killing of innocent citizens in Bucha very concerning, we condemned and also demanded an impartial probe," PM Modi said.

Check tweet:

