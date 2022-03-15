Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with embassy officials and community organisations involved in the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine. Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and V K Singh also participated in the meeting.

Watch Here:

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with embassy officials and community organisations involved in #Ukraine evacuation pic.twitter.com/rRSxw3iqP6 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)