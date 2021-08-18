Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered ice cream to 2020 Tokyo Olympics medal winner PV Sindhu during his interaction with the Indian contingent. On an earlier occasion, PM Modi had told her that they'll eat ice cream together after her return from Tokyo.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers ice cream to #TokyoOlympics medal winner PV Sindhu during his interaction with the Indian contingent. On an earlier occasion, PM had told her that they'll eat ice cream together after her return from Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/FzooN22f82 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

