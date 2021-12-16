On the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the Homage & Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Vijay Diwas or Victory Day is celebrated on December 16. On this day in 1971, India defeated Pakistan in war and India's victory led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Here is the Video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Homage & Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark 50th #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/cLpfWIjbJP — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

