Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a light moment with a small child in Berlin, Germany. In the video, PM Modi can be seen interacting and playing with the small kid who has come to see PM Modi with his mother. Earlier, a young Indian-origin boy in Berlin earned PM Narendra Modi's praise as he sang a patriotic song before him.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a light moment with a child in Berlin, Germany earlier today pic.twitter.com/C4dH9S8CQB — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

