Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a firing incident at Jawaharke in Mansa district on Sunday. According to available reports, two others were also injured in the incident in which more than 30 rounds were fired. Moose Wala was rushed to the civil hospital in Mansa in a critical condition where he was declared dead.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot by unknown people in Mansa district, Punjab. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/suuKT20hEj — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

