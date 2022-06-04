Punjabi singer, late Sidhu Moose Wala's family on Saturday met Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh. Moose Wala was allegedly killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on May 29. After the incident, Canada-based gangster Goldi Brar, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the killing of the late Punjabi singer.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh. He was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May. pic.twitter.com/q0HA5Nzo80 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)