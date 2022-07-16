Delhi finally got some respite from the muggy weather on Saturday, as parts of the national capital and NCR, received rains and thundershowers. The heavy rain caused water logging at several locations. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, an IMD bulletin said. IMD had earlier predicted rains for today in the city.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings respite from severe heat, rising temperatures. Visuals from RK Ashram marg pic.twitter.com/PedIJFpVdJ — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Check Tweets:

At the slip Road of high speed Delhi – Meerut Expressway! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/UvZeZoRBSB — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)