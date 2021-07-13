Several houses damaged due to flash floods in Chaitru village, Dharamshala.

"The river has changed its course and moved towards the road. A number of points on the road have been damaged. Restoration work is underway," says Sushil Dadwal, Executive Engineer, PWD.

