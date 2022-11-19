In a latest development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a CCTV footage purportedly showing accused Aftab carrying bag at a street outside his house on October 18 has surfaced online. In the CCTV footage, accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla can be seen carrying a bag at a street outside his house. As per reports, the Delhi police is investigating the authenticity of the video which is going viral on social media. Shraddha Walker Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Aftab Ameen Poonawalla Walking With Bag (Watch Video).

Watch the CCTV footage:

#WATCH | Shraddha murder case: CCTV visuals of Aftab carrying bag at a street outside his house surface from October 18 pic.twitter.com/S2JJUippEr — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

