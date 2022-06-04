A heartwarming video of a specially-abled boy walking to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara is winning hearts online. The body covers a distance of 2km to reach his school while balancing on one leg. The video has gone viral on social media. "Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life." the body identified as Parvaiz said.

Check tweet:

