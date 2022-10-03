In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, a helium tank exploded in a market in Trichy's Kotai Vasal area. As per reports, one person died and several were injured after the helium tank exploded. A case has been registered. Kalyan: Fire Breaks Out at Flat in 30-Storey Building, Residents Use Saree to Climb Down and Escape Blaze (Watch Video).

Helium Tank Explodes in a Market in Trichy

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A helium tank exploded in a market in Trichy's Kotai Vasal area yesterday; One dead & several injured. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/wUHvlaM5GQ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)