Around 20 tonnes of tomatoes, scattered on Maharashtra's Eastern Express Highway in Thane, being removed amid a huge traffic jam on both lanes of the Highway.

One person was injured after a tomato-laden truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on the Highway at around 2 am today.

