The 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Squadron on Wednesday formed the Rudra formation during the Republic Day Parade 2022. Colonel Sudipto Chaki led the formation with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two ALH Rudra Helicopters. Notably, India is celebrating its 73rd Republic day on Wednesday.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH The cockpit view of the Rudra formation led by Col Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Sqn with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two ALH Rudra Helicopters#RepublicDayParade (Video source: Ministry of Defence) pic.twitter.com/2Hac9YbPqb — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

