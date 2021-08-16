Moscow, August 15: Tricolour fireworks featured in Russia's capital city moscow to mark India's 75th Independence day on August 15.

#WATCH | Tricolour fireworks feature in Moscow to mark India's 75th Independence Day on 15th August. pic.twitter.com/Vl7AW77akc — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

