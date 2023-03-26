Members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday took out a torch march in Thiruvambady in Kerala's Wayanad constituency. As per reports, the UDF took out a protest march against the Central government in the wake of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP over the 'OBC insult'. He said what "bigger message" could be for the OBCs there than him being made chief minister again and again. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Ashok Gehlot Slams BJP for 'OBC Insult' Charge, Says 'What Bigger Message Than OBC Being Made Rajasthan CM Thrice' (Watch Video).

UDF Takes Out a March in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Constituency

#WATCH | United Democratic Front (UDF) takes out a march in Thiruvambady in Wayanad constituency against the Central government in the wake of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/mPGSLatO6l — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 202

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)