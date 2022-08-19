Gorakhpur, August 19: A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeding cows and calves is going viral on social media. In the video, CM Yogi Adityanath is seen feeding cows and calves at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Feeds Cows and Calves:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds cows and calves at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/nlWlCNTIe8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2022

