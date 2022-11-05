Thousands of people on Saturday gathered at Varanasi's Gadauli Dham on the occasion of Tulsi Vivah 2022 and lit around 5 lakh earthen lamps to mark 'Tulsi Vivah'. The Tulsi Vivah holds a special place in Hindu culture. The Tulasi wedding signifies the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the wedding season in Hinduism. Diwali 2022: Ayodhya Lit Up With Lights and Laser Show as Part of Deepotsav Celebration (Watch Video).

Gadauli Dham Illuminated With 5 Lakh Earthen Lamps:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People light around 5 lakh earthen lamps to mark 'Tulsi Vivah' in Gadauli Dham, Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/Tja7oZ8ZiA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2022

