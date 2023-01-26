On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami felicitated Haryana Roadways driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet, who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident on Dec 30. Besides the driver and conductor, two others - Nishu amd Rajat were also fecilitated. Sushil's wife Ritu and Paramjeet's father Suresh Kumar received the honour on their behalf. Rishabh Pant Wasn't Drunk During Car Accident, Neither Was Overspeeding; Confirms Uttarakhand Police.

Haryana Roadways Driver and Conductor Felicitated

Sushil’s Wife Ritu and Paramjeet’s Father Suresh Kumar Receive the Honour

