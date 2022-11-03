West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Chennai on Thursday where she along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attended the family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan. The West Bengal CM was seen playing a drum at the function. After attending the celebration, Banerjee is likely to hold a one-on-one meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has also been invited to the event along with many other politicians. Chhath Puja 2022: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Offers Prayers at Kolkata's Dahi Ghat on Chhath Mahaparv (See Pics)

Mamata Banerjee Plays Drum:

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays a drum as she arrives at the family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/SB03cBS3zk — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

