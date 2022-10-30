On Sunday, on the occasion of Chhath Puja, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offered prayers at Kolkata's Dahi Ghat to mark the Mahaparv Celebrations, Earlier in the day, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren participated in the Chhath Puja celebrations at Hatania Talab in Ranchi. Chhath Puja 2022: Devotees Offer Prayers at ITO Ghat in Delhi To Mark Chhath Mahaparv (See Pics).

Mamata Banerjee Offers Prayers

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers prayers on the occasion of #ChhathPooja at Kolkata's Dahi Ghat pic.twitter.com/3YaGvsYEMJ — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

