The BJP on Tuesday claimed that the Bengal Police was stopping the party workers and leaders from proceeding with the ‘Nabanna Cholo’ rally after police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the crowd. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the mega ‘Nabanna Cholo’ rally on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the ruling TMC government.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police use water cannons and tear gas shells to stop and disperse BJP workers in Santragachhi area of Howrah, amid their call for Nabanna Chalo march. (Video Source: BJP) pic.twitter.com/du2fp9oOFi — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

