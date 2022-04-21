Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the Red Fort today to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. PM Modi is the first prime minister to deliver a speech at the Mughal-era monument after sunset. The Prime Minister is addressing the nation from the lawns of the Red Fort and not its ramparts.

Watch Live:

We bow to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Parkash Purab. https://t.co/c1uRCOSZta — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)