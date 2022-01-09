During the press conference on COVID-19 situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said "We don't want to impose lockdown, we won't if you wear masks. No intent for lockdown as of now".

Coronavirus cases are rapidly rising. About 22,000 cases are expected in today's health bulletin. Increasing cases concerning but need not be scared. I am saying so after analysing (comparing) data from the last wave, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

We don't want to impose lockdown, we won't if you wear masks. No intent for lockdown as of now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/iqTgf4aGLG — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

