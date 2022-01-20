Maharashtra School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad today said that from 24 January Maharashtra will be reopening schools for classes 1-12 with COVID protocols and CM Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to the proposal.

See Tweet:

We have also decided to open pre-primary schools (from January 24): Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister pic.twitter.com/pSn98HvEHY — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

