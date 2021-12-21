Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee 'rail roko' agitation continues in Devidaspura, Amritsar over various demands-farm loan waiver, compensation, jobs for families of farmers who died in farm protest.

"We have jammed the Devidaspura track; want both the Punjab govt and Centre to fulfill our demands. We are protesting here in harsh weather conditions, they should show some concern," says a farmer.

