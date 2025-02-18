On February 18, 2025, the weather across major Indian cities is forecasted to vary with hazy conditions and varying temperatures. Mumbai will experience hazy sunshine, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 33°C. Delhi, with clear skies this morning, will see clouds giving way to some sun, with a high of 25°C and a low of 12°C. Chennai will also have hazy sunshine, with temperatures reaching 33°C during the day, while Bengaluru will have mostly clear skies, with highs of 32°C. Hyderabad is expected to be hot with hazy sunshine, with temperatures soaring to 36°C. Kolkata will have mostly sunny weather but a passing afternoon shower, with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 32°C. Shimla will enjoy sunshine and pleasant weather, with highs of 19°C. Residents are advised to stay informed of weather updates from the IMD.

