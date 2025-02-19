On February 19, 2025, the weather across major Indian cities varies with both sunny and hazy conditions. Mumbai will experience clear skies with a high of 32°C and a low of 20°C. Delhi will see mostly cloudy weather with a high of 27°C and a low of 15°C. Chennai is expected to have hazy sunshine, reaching temperatures of 34°C during the day. Bengaluru will also see mostly clear skies, with highs of 33°C. Hyderabad will be hot with temperatures rising to 36°C under hazy sunshine. Kolkata will have partly sunny weather, with afternoon showers and temperatures ranging from 22°C to 30°C. Shimla will enjoy pleasant weather with highs of 19°C. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather information from the IMD for the latest conditions.

