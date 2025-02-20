On February 20, 2025, major Indian cities will experience varied weather conditions. Mumbai will have hazy sunshine, with temperatures ranging between 33°C and 20°C, while Delhi will see partly cloudy skies, reaching a high of 25°C and a low of 13°C. Chennai is expected to be hazy and warm at 33°C, whereas Bengaluru will have similar conditions with a high of 32°C. Hyderabad will be mostly sunny, touching 35°C, and Kolkata may witness thunderstorms later in the day, with temperatures fluctuating between 21°C and 30°C. Meanwhile, Shimla will be cloudy with heavy showers, experiencing a high of 14°C and a low of 5°C. Citizens are advised to stay updated with the latest IMD forecasts and take necessary precautions.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 20

Delhi Weather Today, February 20

Chennai Weather Today, February 20

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 20

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 20

Kolkata Weather Today, February 20

Shimla Weather Today, February 20

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)