Varied weather conditions are being observed across the country, with some states experiencing heat waves while others receiving on-and-off spells of rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has issued an orange alert for the Ghat areas of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris between June 13 and 15. The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall of up to 20.4 cm during the period. Amid this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a green alert for Mumbai today, June 11. That said, the weather forecasting agency has predicted no rain for Mumbai and Delhi on Wednesday. Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to receive 1.1 to 2.9 and 0.3 to 8 mm of rainfall, respectively. Hyderabad and Kolkata are also likely to receive light to moderate rains on Wednesday, June 11. Meanwhile, the weather in Shimla is expected to be clear, with the city expected to receive 0.2 mm of rainfall. Tamil Nadu Rains-Weather Forecast: Weather Department Issues Orange Alert for Ghat Areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris Between June 13-15, Predicts Heavy Rainfall.

