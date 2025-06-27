Weather Forecast Today, June 27: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

Check weather forecast today, June 27, 2025, along with heatwave and rainfall predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Shimla and Bengaluru.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: ANI)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 27, 2025 05:00 AM IST

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai remains cloudy with intermittent rain and temperatures around 29°C. Delhi may see a high of 33°C with chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chennai stays warm and humid, ranging between 30–33°C. Kolkata may witness scattered rain with temperatures peaking at 30°C. Hyderabad remains cooler at 25–27°C with likely thunderstorms. Shimla enjoys a pleasant 18–21°C with steady rain. Bengaluru stays mild at 21–23°C, mostly cloudy without significant rainfall. While no heatwave warnings are in place, rainfall and storms may affect Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Shimla. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: More Rain Predicted in State’s Western Ghats; Yellow, Orange Alerts Issued by RMC.

Mumbai Weather Today, June 27

Delhi Weather Today, June 27

Chennai Weather Today, June 27

Bengaluru Weather Today, June 27

Hyderabad Weather Today, June 27

Kolkata Weather Today, June 27

