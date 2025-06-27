Weather Forecast Today, June 27: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai remains cloudy with intermittent rain and temperatures around 29°C. Delhi may see a high of 33°C with chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chennai stays warm and humid, ranging between 30–33°C. Kolkata may witness scattered rain with temperatures peaking at 30°C. Hyderabad remains cooler at 25–27°C with likely thunderstorms. Shimla enjoys a pleasant 18–21°C with steady rain. Bengaluru stays mild at 21–23°C, mostly cloudy without significant rainfall. While no heatwave warnings are in place, rainfall and storms may affect Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Shimla. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: More Rain Predicted in State’s Western Ghats; Yellow, Orange Alerts Issued by RMC.
