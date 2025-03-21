The weather on March 21 will remain mostly clear across major Indian cities. Mumbai will experience a warm day with a temperature of 29.56°C. Kolkata and Hyderabad will be hotter, recording 33.5°C and 33.87°C, respectively. Chennai (30.59°C) and Bengaluru (30.28°C) will have pleasant conditions. Ahmedabad is expected to reach 32.19°C, while Delhi will be relatively cooler at 28.96°C. Shimla is also expected to see sunny day on Friday, March 21. No major weather disturbances are expected, making it a favourable day for outdoor activities. However, residents should stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure during peak afternoon hours.

