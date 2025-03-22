Mumbai will experience hazy sunshine with temperatures around 32°C, while Delhi faces hazy conditions and unhealthy air quality. Chennai will see partly sunny weather with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Bengaluru is expected to have mostly cloudy skies with possible afternoon showers, and Hyderabad will experience partly sunny weather with afternoon thunderstorms at 35°C. Shimla will enjoy pleasant weather with temperatures around 23°C, while Kolkata will have cloudy skies with occasional showers. KKR vs RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

