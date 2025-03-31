According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to experience intermittent rain with the possibility of moderate to heavy showers, especially in the southern suburbs, on Monday, March 31. Delhi will see light rain and thundershowers, particularly in the evening, providing some relief from the ongoing heat. Chennai is expected to face isolated showers, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad will continue to experience cloudy weather with light rain in certain areas. Shimla is likely to witness intermittent rain with cooler temperatures, while Kolkata may see light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. ‘May This Auspicious Occasion Bring New Enthusiasm’: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Chaitra Navratri, Various Festivals.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 31

Delhi Weather Today, March 31

Chennai Weather Today, March 31

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 31

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 31

Kolkata Weather Today, March 31

Shimla Weather Today, March 31

