Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla, and Kolkata will experience varied weather conditions on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Mumbai will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 33°C, while Delhi will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 26°C. Chennai is expected to be hot, reaching 36°C, whereas Bengaluru will have partly cloudy skies with a high of 33°C. Hyderabad will be the warmest, touching 37°C under mostly clear skies. Shimla may see a few morning showers with a cool high of 12°C, and Kolkata will experience hazy sunshine with temperatures peaking at 34°C.

