The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast for March 8, predicting mainly clear skies across major cities. Mumbai will see a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, while Delhi is expected to experience mist with a high of 31 degrees Celsius. Chennai will have fog/mist in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru and Kolkata will witness clear skies, while Hyderabad may see haze with a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. Shimla, the hill capital, will have pleasant weather with a temperature range of 9 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, March 7: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

